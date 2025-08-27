Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
1h

As Trumpcentric as the Regime may appear, it would behoove us to remember it is not a “he” but rather a consortium that has seized power.

DT is in bad shape mentally and physically.

Nature could take its course today and it would not get us out of this mess.

There is a way out, but it will be a torturous route.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
1h

Miller asserted to Hannity that the “Democrat Party does not fight for, care about, or represent American citizens. It is an entity devoted exclusively to the defense of hardened criminals, gangbangers, and illegal, alien killers and terrorists. The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization…. The Democrat Party, Sean, that exists today,” he said, “it disgusts me.”

With the GOP... EVERY ATTACK IS A SELF-OWN. Miller has actually described today's Republican Party!

How do we rid America of this "enemy from within"? By creating a system based on cooperation and love that is so powerful it makes Miller's hate and division-based system obsolete! (See: Buckminster Fuller)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture