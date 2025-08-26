Letters from an American

J L Graham
2h

Crises often seem to bring out the best and the worst in people, and this one is no exception. It is refreshing and encouraging to hear Democrats tell truth to tyrannical Big Liars. Pritzker spoke, plainly, eloquently, pointedly, and earnestly. That is essential to how we win.

Phil Balla
2h

77 million products of U.S. schools voted for troops into Chicago?

No question about this. Sick Donald doesn’t just want a police state to crush blue America. He wants to crush America’s mid-term elections next year.

The nation’s highest court has already ruled he’s immune to the Constitution. He doesn’t need law. He doesn’t need Congress. He doesn’t need evidence, or any truths we share with each other in our communities.

Sick Donald wants vengeance on all of us who hold to the ideals of democracy and its institutions.

The siccing of troops on American cities, the raid on John Bolton’s home and office align with criminal Donald’s total vengeance campaigns. Align with his I.C.E. terror goons. With his illegally grabbing from the street and deporting hardworking immigrants. Building concentration camps for his police state. Align with his rolling out the red carpet (literally) for an internationally-indicted war criminal. With having his personal lawyer visit convicted child rapist Ghislaine Maxwell to trade for her lies to cover for him. Align with covering for fellow billionaires who also raped those children. Align with the trillions in tax breaks for fellow billionaires. With his destruction of medical, scientific, environmental, educational, and food programs for ordinary Americans.

The nation’s highest court voted for this. The MAGA Congress voted for this. 77 million products of U.S. schools voted for this.

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
