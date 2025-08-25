Letters from an American

Steve Brant
1h

We are in very dangerous territory here. Trump is taking action based on FALSE CLAIMS OF EMERGENCIES EXISTING WHERE NONE EXIST!

We all know he claimed he won the 2020 election and lost in court 60 or so times because he offered no evidence to back up his claims.

We MUST stop him from using lies to take over our cities!

How?

I suggest state troopers and national guard units of the states he threatens block entry by Trump’s “invading forces”. Seems like a cut and dry legal case! “Show me proof of an emergency. No proof? Then you’re not coming in!”

👊🇺🇸

Annabel Ascher
1h

As the Governors of blue states push back the shape of the conflict will emerge. The regime no longer requires the consent of the governed, which is why the low polling numbers do little to comfort me.

But the Governors of large states still have some sovereign power. If the do what is necessary to defend their states, one of several possibilities will emerge. Either the regime will overpower the states and the consolidation of power will be complete, or the states will successfully push the federal power back, leading to a de facto two or three state solution as the blue states break off, or it will lead to a longer civil war.

Now is the time to watch carefully. Pray for our country if you are the praying kind. The end game is much closer now.

