Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
39m

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
35m

Let’s embrace Heather’s view of democracy where, really, all are equal.

In this world, schools are strongest teaching skills to respect all others – all, so we can be open to new things, places, rising above all labeling, stereotyping.

Not only open, but generously explorative, growing literacy for more analogy, more far-reaching comparisons, enjoying serendipity, being patient with contradictions, able to house complications in wider, more apt contexts.

Life can be good in a world of equality. We can be proud of diversity. We can include wider reference points in novels, memoirs, histories, essay collections, biographies, and books celebrating travel, film, and music.

Control, having others control us – like the police state Donald covets, like the world of the rich and powerful preying on underage children, as Donald’s closest friends did for years – has its roots in schools of control, such Diane Ravitch chronicles in “The Language Police.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture