Letters from an American

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexandra Sokoloff's avatar
Alexandra Sokoloff
2h

So much scary in this summary it's hard to focus, but this still leaps out as the scariest: “If you want to have a coup against the constitutional order, you want to control the capital city. And if he has control of the policing in the city of Washington,... how do you stop him? Who's gonna tell him to leave the White House?" - George Conway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Ronald Fel Jones's avatar
Ronald Fel Jones
2h

Seems you have taken a significant step of late, Heather, toward describing what's happening as a full-blown coup. As have many others. I believe a revolt against this cruel perversion of a presidency is gathering steam very rapidly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture