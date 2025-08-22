Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3h

Nobel prize? Give him the Darwin Award, he won’t know the difference.

Phil Balla
3h

Three quotes from Heather’s of yesterday.

In one, she returned to a longstanding theme of hers, her mythic cowboy, who “wanted nothing but for the government to leave him alone so he could earn prosperity through his own hard work with other men in a land where they dominated Indigenous Americans, Mexicans, and women.”

This sounds, too, like Donald and Jeffrey, who wanted the law to leave them alone, so they and peer rich could rape underage girls – still a dominance story. But while some can have their Lolita fantasyland, others like Donald again, Russell Vought, J. D. Vance, Kevin Roberts, and social media billionaires can have Project 2025 fantasyland – “a world in which Black people, people of color, poor people, and women should let elite white men lead, and be grateful for that paternalism.”

For fantasyland, to be free to dominate, all the practicalities of government must also give way to D,O.J., I.C.E., and D.O.G.E. wrecking teams. Or, as Heather put it in her third most choice quote yesterday, that “democracy itself must be destroyed to create permanent Republican rule in order to make sure the government cannot be used for the government programs Americans want.”

The three quotes cohere in a mad way. Donald, Jeffrey, and Ghislaine’s set must be free to rape underage girls, others like Putin freed to destroy whole countries, still more like our hybrid of techies, white supremacists, and religio-nationalists freed to replace all of the real world with their fantasies.

It’s madness. Tri-partite. But totally mad.

