Letters from an American

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Betsy Smith's avatar
Betsy Smith
7h

Two questions: 1)Why do these attorneys, including Jeanine Pirro and Todd Blanche, not lose their license to practice law?

2)Do people wrongly accused get any kind of recompense for the harm that the DOJ caused them?

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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
7h

I’m so sick and tired of this nonsense.

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