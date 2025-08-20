Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kari's avatar
Kari
27mEdited

Rep Nicole Collier…you go girl! We the People are behind you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan's avatar
Susan
24m

Just started listening to 1984, as part of Joyce Vance’s book club suggestion. Wow! Who knew we’d be living it. I’m afraid that MSM isn’t covering what’s going on sufficiently to provoke the outrage that we should be seeing and, as a result, it may soon be too late. We all need to stand against this rise if authoritarianism before we’re unable to do so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture