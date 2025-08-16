A friend tells me I’ve been burning the candle at both ends for far too long, and I’m not going to dispute it. It’s been a fascinating day in American politics, but I suppose we can get a good night’s sleep and look at it tomorrow.

Tonight’s image is from earlier this week when I took my first trip to North Haven Island. North Haven and its neighbor Vinalhaven are very different from each other, but both are so beautiful it’s hard to believe they’re real.

I’ll see you tomorrow.

Share