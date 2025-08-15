Letters from an American

EcstaticRationalist
I love this so much. I have more hope than I have had since the election.

Phil Balla
Good to see Heather last night getting Gavin Newsom’s newest on fighting Trump criminality.

Good also how Lawrence O’Donnell last night had David Rothkopf on how the criminal in the White House goes out of his way today to suck up to indicted war criminal Putin.

Has to – Donald’s never-neverland rancid fantasies daily spill out anew.

One of these I’d not known till yesterday, when a friend sent me news of how the entire 12-person Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board had resigned. Actually, it was June 11 they so had to protest Donald’s operatives were breaking the 1946 founding laws for Fulbright integrity.

Since Marco Rubio took over State but months ago, he had anti-woke hacks cancel some 200 scholarships for American researchers. As the 12-person letter put it, their research would have been “in categories such as biology, engineering, architecture, agriculture, crop sciences, animal sciences, biochemistry, medical sciences, music, and history."

Always, daily the criminal in the White House has hacks put up smokescreens – gut the Fulbright, or other distractions to avert attention from Donald’s years-long palling around with underage girl rapist Jeffrey (and Ghislaine).

Speaking of this at a town hall at Chesapeake College last night, Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said, yes, release the Epstein files – that “the victims of these terrible crimes deserve to have transparency and accountability.”

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
