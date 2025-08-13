Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nickie's avatar
Nickie
1hEdited

I love this SO freaking much ❤️. ‘Thanks for your attention to this matter ! GN ‘ 💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
JustAnAverageDude's avatar
JustAnAverageDude
1h

I’m not a huge fan, but Newsom’s got some game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture