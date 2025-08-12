Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
1h

A dry run for martial law? The Times article said it was for 30 days. I say 30 days, my foot. The pertinent thing here is "May extend to other cities". Wake up and smell the fascism. I have been hollering about this since last November. Anyone want to have a real conversation about it now?

One thing that stands out--the attack on the homeless. This is one place ripe for carnage. They will abuse the homeless as a test to see how far they can go. Who will protect the vulnerable?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Dave Delgardo's avatar
Dave Delgardo
2h

My Dear Mr. President:

You never let me down. Each day I awake and wonder, “What dumbass thing is President Trump going to do today to draw further attention to himself?” You’re the damned President of the United States. One would thing that’d be enough…

Yet, I’m never disappointed. Today it was deploying the National Guard to police DC.

As Nana Roseannadanna used to say: “It’s always something…”

Sincerely,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
140 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture