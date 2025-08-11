Letters from an American

Xplisset
Reading this one felt like watching a magician you already know is palming the card except in this case, the magician is screaming, “LOOK AT MY OTHER HAND!” while emptying your pockets in broad daylight.

Trump’s D.C. takeover talk isn’t just a sideshow, it’s a test run. The man knows the law is his camouflage now. Judges, seals, and case numbers make it look legitimate like it’s all happening in the marble halls of justice instead of the backroom of a mob social club. And the Epstein file stall? That’s about keeping the audience arguing over the theater curtains while the vault gets cleaned out.

The Founders did imagine power-hungry con men like this. That’s why they borrowed from Indigenous governance models with real checks and balances as well as separation of powers and it wasn’t an afterthought; it was the lock on the liquor cabinet. But those checks only work if the people in power actually turn the key, and right now too many are scared to touch it.

And that’s the part that’s eating at me. This isn’t loud, table-flipping Trumpism anymore because it’s quiet, suit-and-tie vengeance with the full blessing of the system. He doesn’t have to break the law when he can bend it until it sings his tune.

So yeah, the headlines say “Washington in crisis,” but if you read between the lines, it’s about how you turn the capital of a democracy into a personal fiefdom step by procedural step. We’re all watching the play, but we’d better start reading the stage directions too. Www.xplisset.com

Steve Cake
One has to wonder if Vance is "promoting" the Epstein files on purpose; that would be an easy way to ascend to the presidency if Trump were removed upon implication in abuse.

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
