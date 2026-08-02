Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
4h

Propaganda only has to win the moment. Evidence eventually outlasts the narrative.

The longer the gap between the two, the more public trust erodes. A healthy democracy depends on bringing evidence back to the center before false narratives are accepted as truth.

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
4h

This is the signal event to underline the failure of criminal Donald's presidency.

Not the stupid, cruel, ongoing murderous ICE rampages against U.S. cities.

Not the cowardly withdrawal of active U.S. support for Ukraine fighting Donald's civilian-attacking friend Putin.

Not Donald's idiot support of criminal Netanyahu's full-bore-supremacist-greater-Israel project.

Not the ongoing cover-up of Donald's participation in Jeffrey and Ghislaine's trafficking of girls and young women to all the male whores of the world.

Donald yelled "vandals," and "communists" when it was plain to all that his own corrupt allies failed in their reckless damages to the reflecting pool.

Donald could -- did -- yell about the immigrants invading the U.S. in the 2024 national elections. His repeat yelling about vandals and Dems-all-turned-communist was a step too far, finally, in highlighting his continued corruptions with his continued fellow incompetents.

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