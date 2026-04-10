Letters from an American

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Talia Morris's avatar
Talia Morris
2h

I wish the word "President" weren't so regularly followed by the words "Donald J. Trump". Maybe some day it won't be.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
2hEdited

We owe much to Heather, not simply for giving insomniacs a justification for not being asleep, but going to painful lengths to cite verbatim our psychiatrically-damaged 4-year-old lurking within an octogenarian’s decaying body.

So many other sources simply won’t do this. Their silence abets his madness and prevents even more people from grappling with the obvious — a moral and intellectual degenerate and his political party are driving us toward hell itself. We must somehow find the courage and grit enough to be stronger and outlast them.

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