Letters from an American

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
3h

There is a lesson for today in this letter.

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JAN O’NEIL's avatar
JAN O’NEIL
3h

I will never forget Appomattox Court House. I missed it on a history test when I was a junior in high school 60 years ago. I thought that Lee surrendered to Grant at the court house in Appomattox. It never occurred to me that a town could’ve been called Appomattox Court House.

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