Letters from an American

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Patty J's avatar
Patty J
2hEdited

Praying that this is truly the beginning of the end for the Trump regime. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to democracy and for helping maintain our sanity in these unsettling times.

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Dianna Aston's avatar
Dianna Aston
2hEdited

For all of you out there today, the mind-numbing gravity of this day, who have been struggling to understand or put words to the tangled feelings that are rip-roaring through you, through us -- helplessness, powerlessness, terror, horror, shame, mind-blowing confusion, grief -- we are all together. This is what rape feels like. This guy just raped the world.

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