Letters from an American

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
5hEdited

Exhausting barely cuts it. Trying to listen to this psychotic just hurts your head and heart both. Multiple, overlapping psychiatric disorders, sadism, dementia, ADHD up the ying-yang, stupidity, insecurity, phoniness....you name it, it's all there.

Today, Randy Rainbow sang for tens of millions of us. An interview with the “Human Embodiment of a Beer Can Helmet at a Monster Truck Rally” — Defense Secretary ‘Patricia’ Hegseth. Spoiler alert — this one ain’t all that funny. Think pink and Barbie and Billie Eilish…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmOrAA3jjks

A thank you to Heather for cataloguing our daily misery -- and a good night to all.

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Constance McCutcheon's avatar
Constance McCutcheon
5h

The huge danger is that the mainstream media and all of the talk shows and all the analysis have in fact done what they have been saying shouldn’t be done: normalizing Trump‘s behavior and rhetoric. Now, instead of moving the man out of the presidential office, we are all sitting around waiting to see what he’s going to do to Iran today, Tuesday, at 8 PM.

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