Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
11h

It is far past time for the 25th. This will not solve the fascism issue, or rid us of MAGA. These things extend far beyond Mr.Trump, who is just the front man.

Still, that being said, a president has outsized power to do harm, and even within this miserable regime, the person in that chair must be sane.

Reply
Share
189 replies
donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
11hEdited

We are at war. And on the brink of using nuclear weapons, thanks to a president who has lost his mind. Why in the name of heaven has Sen. Schumer not summoned every Democratic member of Congress back to the Capitol immediately? Let the Republicans bury their heads in the muck. Let America see this. We are at war and the Democrats must start acting as if we are, even if the Republicans won't.

Reply
Share
52 replies
643 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture