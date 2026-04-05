Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
1d

Be LOUD! We deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Lydia Creydt's avatar
Lydia Creydt
1d

How does anyone know if anything said by this White House is true? Asking for a nation.

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