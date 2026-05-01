Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
2h

I am wondering what the true purpose of this war might be--not the public lie, but the corrupt truth.

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
1h

Heather has talked often in recent years of U.S. Republicans all self-entitled.

That is, on podcasts and in her Letters she has referred to how since 1986 Republicans have more and more lost touch with American voters. And as they’ve done so, they’ve embraced the conceit that, even as a minority party, they should always rule. So, gerrymandering must everywhere let them always win districts rigged for them.

Today, with John Robert’s court killing the rest of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Heather’s podcast focused on rule “permanently by a radical minority.”

This final betrayal of democracy’s one-person-one-vote standard finally strips any veneer of honesty or decency from the court. It distills how Republicans bow to the same dark money which has corrupted them as a party as it has also corrupted their court.

Yes, criminal Donald, fellow schemers Stephen Miller and Pete Hegseth and all “are openly telling us that they want us to lose our right to determine our own future.”

Illinois, New York, and other key blue states can now fight fire with fire, she also notes. But her most telling conclusion: all those gas station large price numbers in every city, every county across the land – all advertising what happens when fools rule totally out of touch with, contemptuous of reality.

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