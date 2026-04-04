Letters from an American

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Rex Page (Left Coast)'s avatar
Rex Page (Left Coast)
2d

Truman had noble aspirations for NATO. And they held up reasonably well for a long time. Until 77 million of our fellow Americans put a man after their own hearts in the Oval Office.

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Jane delozier's avatar
Jane delozier
2d

Reads like an epitaph. Tragic.

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