Letters from an American

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
4hEdited

We need to keep reminding Trump supporters that it’s the Magna Carta not MAGA Carta.

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
4h

I found the whole speech on YouTube. It was excellent and subtle. Too bad it went right over the heads of the MAGA worthies in that chamber.

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