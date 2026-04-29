Letters from an American

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
1h

At the end, Heather notes Donald posing with King Charles -- White House caption: "Two Kings."

Let's look a bit further, at some remarkable words the UK’s King Charles reminded his former colonials at the U.S. Congress.

He said, "Words matter."

So, if indeed words matter, I'd like to take the opportunity to ask: why do all still call the DOJ by its former aptly honorable name, the Department of Justice?

All know it’s abandoned its honor. Today instead it follows only wannabe U.S. monarch Donald’s campaigns for his vengeful retributions. It covers up the years’-long rape, pedophilia, and worse by his billionaire pals. It protects its own cold-blooded murderers of Renée Good and Alex Pretti. It rewards convicted criminals such as Ghislaine Maxwell for her lying to protect fellow criminal Donald. It lets the drunken Kash Patel fly his girlfriend in U.S. taxpayer funded jets.

Why don’t we acknowledge King Charles’ decency? Why don’t media outlets vary other terms for what’s now only a department of continuous obscenity?

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

The part of shooting story that didn’t make sense from the beginning is that how could a man with a shotgun who “got off a shot and hit an officer”, would not be alive today. He likely would have died in a hail of gunfire. The inconsistencies in reporting this shooting event are very worrisome. On a brighter note, the Trump passports will be for DC only, so they say. Ironically, Trump supporters on the whole are not big on flying anyway, they’re more into building bunkers and prepping.

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