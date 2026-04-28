Letters from an American

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Jake's avatar
Jake
4h

There are SO many moving pieces right now on so many fronts--really appreciate your reminding us to take a deep breath, gather our thoughts, and regroup!

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Public Servant's avatar
Public Servant
4h

Beautiful picture, Heather! Virginia won a decisive battle in the redistricing wars. I wrote a song for you, inspired by your wisdom and bravery: https://democracydefender2025.substack.com/p/heather-cox-richardson-song-letters

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