April 27, 2026
There is a story behind this picture from Virginia's Skyline Drive that I will write as soon as there’s a little breathing room in the news. But for now, let’s just enjoy a break.
We can pick it all back up tomorrow.
There is a story behind this picture from Virginia's Skyline Drive that I will write as soon as there’s a little breathing room in the news. But for now, let’s just enjoy a break.
We can pick it all back up tomorrow.
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There are SO many moving pieces right now on so many fronts--really appreciate your reminding us to take a deep breath, gather our thoughts, and regroup!
Beautiful picture, Heather! Virginia won a decisive battle in the redistricing wars. I wrote a song for you, inspired by your wisdom and bravery: https://democracydefender2025.substack.com/p/heather-cox-richardson-song-letters