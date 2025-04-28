Letters from an American

Denise H.
3h

Seems there’s no end to the cruelty! A friend is a new director of a community center, has started a food pantry. I give her what I can. We both agree it’s only the beginning for the poor just trying to feed their families.

A couple in front of me at the grocery store couldn’t scrape enough together to pay twenty bucks for their sparse basket of food. I believe it was a scam but I paid the bill for them anyway. People are already struggling to eat! It’s going to get rough, but not for the rich!

Thanks Heather!

Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
3h

I am a firm believer of what goes around, comes around. It may not happen when we want it to, but it will happen. Don’t give up nor give in. This Thursday is May 1st, May Day but it is also Law Day. The American Bar Association celebrates this day as an affirmation of the laws created and maintained by the Constitution. “We brought one great country out of 13 colonies that had many differences,” said ABA President William R. Bay. “It reflected a belief that we could work together. That was the promise of our Constitution, which has really stood the test of time.” Bay added, “We can learn great lessons from what they did then. They had significant differences, but they put them aside to form one country to be governed by one Constitution. These days we spend so much time talking about what divides us. I believe this is the time to focus on what unites us. It’s hard work but it’s important work.”

Join your local groups at designated times, to show up at courthouses throughout the country on this day!

