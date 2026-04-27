Letters from an American

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EcstaticRationalist's avatar
EcstaticRationalist
6h

TL: DR. 1. The shooter at the WH Correspondents Dinner evidently acted alone. 2. The Trump Administration is using the attack to justify Trump's ballroom project AND to have taxpayers pay for it. 3. The Trump regime continues to grift. 4. The War Powers Act requires Congressional approval by 1 May.

My addition: the Epstein files still haven't been released.

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Fred W. Cox's avatar
Fred W. Cox
6h

ICYMI; On April 28, 2026 the NYT published an investigative article on the SCOTUS shadow docket and how it is being used. “NYTimes.com: The Inside Story of Five Days That Remade the Supreme Court”. by Jody Kantor and Adam Liptak.

Secret memos obtained by The New York Times illuminate the origins of the court’s now-routine “shadow docket” rulings on presidential power.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/18/us/politics/supreme-court-shadow-docket.html?unlocked_article_code=1.eFA.ITYG.jfzbE-yqCmJ4&smid=em-share

There is also a NYT video interviewing the two investigative journalists who explain their findings:

“Inside the Five Days That Remade the Supreme Court - YouTube”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWpPuWH8TQk

This gives a view into the fossil fuel industry/the Koch brothers/the Heritage Foundation/the Federalist Society’s capture of the Supreme Court.

The background for this is discussed in Paul Krugman’s interview of Lisa Graves: https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/talking-with-lisa-graves?r=1d2cea&utm_medium=ios

You can also see Lisa Graves recent book on the subject: “Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights” by Lisa Graves

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