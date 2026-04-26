Letters from an American

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
5h

I am SO tired of these FAKE assassination attempts...

YAWN 🥱🥱🥱🥱

Just wasting our time..yet again.

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Teresa D. Hawkes, Ph.D.'s avatar
Teresa D. Hawkes, Ph.D.
5h

Was this even real, or just more distraction from Trump's many failings?

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