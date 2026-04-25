Letters from an American

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
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"To save succeeding generations from the scourge of war...."

What a wonderful and necessary tribute to the United Nations and the ideals behind its founding. With each passing generation that much removed from direct memory of conflagration, it is even more important to recall, to honor, to emulate. Thank you, Heather.

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Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
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How devastating it is that Trump has made America a violator of the principles of the UN Charter--an aggressor nation.

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