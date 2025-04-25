Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kari's avatar
Kari
5h

Thank you for your detailed accounting of the destruction of our democracy, Heather.

From Alt National Park Service today…

…DOGE was never about saving Americans money. It was about gaining access to your data and building a weaponized political machine to use against the public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 replies
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
5h

It’s time for the Republicans in congress to grow a spine. If a body as dominated by a corrupt ideology as the Supreme Court can do so, once they realized their authority was threatened, then congress can do so as well.

The issue is separation of powers.

Appealing to their collective sense of decency may be useless, but appealing to their collective need for power may reach enough of them to tip things in our favor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 replies
405 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture