Letters from an American

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Greg Garriss's avatar
Greg Garriss
5hEdited

“the top generals and admirals of every branch of service except for the Marine Corps and Space Force, several military lawyers and even the head of the Army’s chaplain corps.” Putin and Ping must be ecstatic at the loss of our competent military leadership by the hands of an insecure and mediocre Fox weekend host.

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Constance McCutcheon's avatar
Constance McCutcheon
6h

Heather reports: "According to the CNN reporters, Trump told Hegseth to 'take care of it,' prompting his phone call to ask for Phelan’s resignation." I bet Hegseth relished that.

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