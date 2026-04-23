Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
4h

Gotta love AOC! ✊🏼 Call the republicans out! Here’s a resource to be LOUD! We deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

Reply
Share
32 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
4hEdited

Heather mentioned yesterday the wheels coming off the Donald bus.

But she looks further into the underside of this today when she notes the vote in Virginia to meet criminal Donald at his own game -- yes, turn this game over to the people, have discussions, hold a vote. And people of the Commonwealth of Virginia did just that. And they said, OK, the criminal rapist wants to play dirty, we'll meet and check him.

It's Minnesota and the people turning out again. California with a similar plebiscite. All over the country Americans are seeing it takes activity, action lest we fall to what Americans finally began to reject in the 1850s -- that, as Heather posed their choice, would "ignorance, economic stagnation, and violence [be] the true American system?"

Hungary and its people have helped. Bernie and Liz (my generation) still speak out and lead. But look how many new, young Dems are emerging around the country -- and Dems perfectly happy to go into red venues and see these fellow Americans as ours -- fed up as the Hungarians turned out to be with the nexus between rampant corruption and the narrowing of the rest of us into the hind end of whatever's left of the wealth gap.

Reply
Share
9 replies
154 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture