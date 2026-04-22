Letters from an American

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Charlie Hammerslough's avatar
Charlie Hammerslough
4h

I'd use the simile of a flaming clown car if it weren't disrepectful of clowns, who are legitimate artists. This is a kakistocracy.

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
4h

In some ways, yes, Heather's got it exactly: "the wheels are coming off."

Clear records, however, also show Donald’s trail of murder, criminality, and recklessness continuing at home and abroad:

1) his 1,000s of ICE thugs still paid to terrorize across the land;

2) his Long Dong Clarence court still ensuring monarch him immune to law;

3) his madness raising prices for working class Americans in groceries, gas, diesel, housing, health care and day care;

4) his gulag of concentration camps yet proceeding across the U.S.;

5) his ALEC and Heritage Foundation yet gerrymandering, purging voter rolls, and suppressing votes from black, brown, and native American communities; and

6) his yet covering up for the elites who raped the underage girls, their money laundering for Putin, arms dealing for Netanyahu, Mohammed bin Salman, and other Persian Gulf despots, and opioids killing millions of our fellow Americans.

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