Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
6h

"Improvisational genocide". The world can't afford another day of this.

The fact that a FEMALE cabinet member resigned in an administration where NOTHING is scandalous if the inner circle does it--that is a bad joke.

If sexual assault, illegal wars, blatant destruction of democratic norms, and obvious mental health issues don't move the needle, I fear that grift and insider trading are weak tea.

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
7hEdited

The whole administration is under qualified, unprofessional and unstable. Keep speaking up - Be LOUD! We deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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