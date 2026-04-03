Letters from an American

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
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First came Kristi the Klown (straight out of a 1950s grade B- sci-fi bomb about a bug-eyed, Venusian vampire-ess). And today, dear little Klaus Bondi became the next to disappear under a speeding bus. Betting we can expect Tulsi Gabbard to follow soon. There was good reason she was seen poking her baseball cap and sunglasses out from behind a curtain in that warehouse where Fulton County, Georgia keeps its 2020 ballots. She's been diverting highly classified intelligence about someone -- something -- that is very close to Trump, sitting on it for all it's worth.

The GOP will spin all this as the President finally steering an out-of-control ship of state back on course. Hardly. Replacing Pam Bondi with Todd Blanche? The guy who worked out a deal with Ghislaine Maxwell? This isn't about finally going after incompetence and fuckupery -- it's about getting rid of the people *he chose* to safeguard the most damaging, most incriminating stuff about him possible, and then replacing them with people he somehow thinks will do a better job of protecting him (if that were even possible).

In his Substack yesterday, Dean Blondell notes that each of these three women was (is) uniquely positioned to be “the most dangerous witnesses” in whatever comes next in our ongoing, hurricane-force shitstorm of corruption and malfeasance. Each has the keys to the food locker. Each knows where the bodies are buried. Each is sitting on truly damaging information about him -- Epstein; foreign Interference in our elections; intelligence manipulation. It's likely all three of these are connected in ways we don't yet understand.

And what is Donnie Dementia laser-focused on today? The Strait of Hormuz? The wild instability of financial markets? The collapsing alliance he keeps trying to hollow out? No, Fess Parker! “Da-a-a-a-v-y, Davy Crockett!” Getting a 19th century white frontiersman and a 20th century Americana actor in buckskins mixed up with a 21st century black Congresswoman he could not stop lashing out at before? And now praising her?? WTF?

Cuckoo-for-cocoa-puffs on wheels. The Rube Goldberg contraption is falling down. Brace yourself….

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Constance McCutcheon's avatar
Constance McCutcheon
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Like everything else, Trump bumbles irony. His snide suggestion that Davy Crocket would be proud of his legacy in the person of Jasmine Crockett just has everyone asking, "What?" Trump should tap into the eloquent theme song of the Daniel Boone show some years later, also starring Fess Parker: "Daniel Boone was a man, yes, a big man! With an eye like an eagle and as tall as a mountain was he!" No need for irony here. Just a plain, simple, true depiction of Trump himself. A mountain of a man. He's never worn the coonskin hat, by the way, because he couldn't figure out - despite advice from his highly intelligent cabinet members - how to put it on.

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