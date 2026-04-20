Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
6h

Sad to see what this great human experiment has come to, 250 years on. But I am still hopeful that we will pass the test and come back stronger and better than before.

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
6h

I live in Boston, in fact, in the Town of Canton which is where Paul Revere had his foundry. We have a heritage park here now. But reading this account stirs me to renewed energy in fighting for what is being taken away from us now. There’s so many similarities in that recounting to what we are experiencing. Sons and daughters of Liberty, rise up and defeat the oppressor!

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