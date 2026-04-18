Letters from an American

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Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
44m

Restoring public integrity in government has to be a top priority in the restoration of democracy.

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Bryan Sean McKown's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown
1hEdited

On the reality of the Strait of Hormuz, see NPR's Headline at 4/13/26 at 12.40 PM. "The U.S. blockade continues despite Iran's announcement the Strait of Hormuz is open. I guess it "Depends upon your definition of what "is" is.

Regardless, per a Google AI search, "all ships must allegedly coordinate transit with the IGRC & the Ports & Maritime Organization" which IRAN founded in 1949 in an attempt to control shipping in the SOH over 75 years ago.

Fast forward to 4/2/2026, per Lloyd's of London Iran is attempting to collect a $2 Milion dollar fee in in Iran rials.

BBC Authors: OLIVER SMITH & LUCY HOOKER.

Trump's fabricated realties are getting more elaborate. Nothing is resolved.

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