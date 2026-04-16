Letters from an American

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Henrik's avatar
Henrik
1h

It’s fascinating how history echoes around us even today. The pardons of Jackson and the Confederacy officers echoes into our current administration.

Thank you for keeping history alive and helping us see how it rhymes and echoes.

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R Dooley (NY)'s avatar
R Dooley (NY)
1h

Thank you Professor Richardson for that very moving - and resonant - Letter.

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