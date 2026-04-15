Letters from an American

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
2h

Let’s Talk Fraud

Congrats to the 77% of Hungarians who showed up to vote the fraudster Victor Orban out of office The reason was simple Orban was taking billions of taxpayer money to enrich not only his son in law and a plumber to become the wealthiest Hungarians in the country but also was paying the Nazi Republicans in this country through CPAC It’s no secret to those who study authoritarians that they all become indulgent in government funds to enrich themselves and those around them

Now Jasmine Crockett in a House committee hearing(https://bit.ly/4cp63Z3) laid out for WE the People the Nazi Republican attempt to defraud the American taxpayer of billions of dollars for inappropriate expenses while Cheeto their Supreme Leader pardons convicted felons and their obligations to those they defrauded of billions of dollars so that Cheeto can buy some campaign contributions

So what happened in Hungary is happening with a wanna be dictator in Cheeto And the Nazi Republicans fully support the fraud What’s wrong with this picture? The answer is everything Vote these criminals out of office in November and impeach Cheeto and begin rebuilding our government with safeguards so this never happens again

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Susan Rohrbach's avatar
Susan Rohrbach
1h

It still amazes me how this one man with absolutely nothing good and decent about him can be allowed to destroy so much of our country and now the world. I am thinking he is a little like a time bomb, and the fuse is getting shorter and shorter. Thanks to Jamie Raskin and the others who are pressing for what needs to be done.

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