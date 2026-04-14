Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
16m

Sorry Facebook was being funky not letting you post the letter there!

Everyone - Be LOUD! We deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

Reply
Share
Mojave Rich's avatar
Mojave Rich
6m

It took them 16 years to get rid of Orbán. Let’s hope we can shovel this sh*t out the door faster than that.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture