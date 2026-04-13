Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
2h

Mr. Trump has always been a horrible person, and has always been irrational. But now he is suffering obvious mental decline. Both the ill advised blockade and the word salad explaining it stand in evidence of that decline. But his dementia has not progressed to the point where he does not read Orban's defeat in the only way it can be interpreted. In a free and fair midterm election, MAGA is history. They were already fairly exercised over this prospect. I fear this may now reach the level of outright hysteria. Never lose sight of the danger posed by cornered animals.

Reply
Share
55 replies
Jody's avatar
Jody
2h

I got this today and it made me happy.

Dawn McBride wrote a most excellent poem in the style of Dr. Seuss at breakfast the other morning:

I do not like you Donald Trump.

I do not like your big fat rump.

I do not like your stupid hair.

I do not like you anywhere.

I wish for you to go away.

I wish for you to have to pay.

I wish you would take all of your peeps,

And disappear for 10,000 weeks.

You do not make our country great.

You only spew nonsense and hate.

Pinocchio had nothing on you.

But the Epstein files most certainly do.

Reply
Share
2 replies
162 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture