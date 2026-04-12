Letters from an American

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Public Servant's avatar
Public Servant
1h

Thank you for the lesson from Fort Sumter, Professor Richardson. We will prevail over the MAGA confederacy. I wrote a song for you in honor of your courage and wisdom: https://democracydefender2025.substack.com/p/heather-cox-richardson-song-letters

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Fred W. Cox's avatar
Fred W. Cox
1h

There is a recent interview by Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize winning economist, Distinguished Professor of Economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, columnist, Substack publisher, etc. of Lisa Graves, a lawyer ( J.D. degree from Cornell Law School), She previously served as the Chief Counsel for Nominations on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee under Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the United States Department of Justice during the Clinton Administration, as an adjunct law professor at the George Washington University Law School, is currently the executive director of True North Research and president of the board of the Center for Media and Democracy and has testified as an expert witness before several committees in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives on national security. Lisa Graves is one of the nation’s foremost experts in exposing how special interests distort public policy and try to thwart the public’s interest in a thriving democracy and healthy planet. In the interview they discuss the facts surrounding these important issues and the US Supreme Court’s role. These issues will affect your lives and the lives of your children. Enjoy the interview.

https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/talking-with-lisa-graves?r=1d2cea&utm_medium=ios

Also see: “Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights” by Lisa Graves

On Saturday, 4/11/26 Paul Krugman also commented on the election in Hungary which occurs on Sunday. He makes some very interesting Points. https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/delusions-of-grandeur-hungary-edition?r=1d2cea&utm_medium=ios

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