Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
5h

I agree something shifted, so we need to keep up the pressure! Be LOUD! We deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
4hEdited

Interesting that the 3 bloodthirsty psychopaths that are causing so much damage and suffering in the world are white and in their 70’s.

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