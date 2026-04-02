Letters from an American

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Mary Hardt's avatar
Mary Hardt
4d

Listening to snippets of the arguments for retaining birthright citizenship today, I sincerely hope that the members of the Supreme Court have stronger backbones than their foam-spined legislative counterparts. It might well help that Justice Roberts’ grandfather was a citizen because of birthright citizenship.

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Dennis Drennan's avatar
Dennis Drennan
4d

Trump's first wife, Ivana, wasn't a citizen when Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric were born. Marco Rubio's parents were not American citizens when he was born in this country. Facts.

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