Ami Fields-Meyer and Julia Angwin | American ConversationsHeather Cox RichardsonJul 10, 202691213Share91213Share
I love how the authors went into their research with open minds. As the great advertising mind, David Ogilvy, once said “Beware using research like a drunk uses a lamppost, for support rather than illumination.”
I just watched this engaging interview and look forward to reading the book. Listening to the conversation about creativity in activism reminded me of a book I came across some time ago when looking for further meaning in the work I was doing, teaching creative writing to adults out of school. The book is "The Work of Art in the World: Civic Agency and Public Humanities," by Doris Sommer, PhD (Duke UP, 2014).