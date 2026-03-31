Yesterday, I had the chance to speak with Dr. Vanessa Williamson of the Brookings Institution about the relationship between taxes and democracy. I sought her out because I thought the ideas in her 2025 book, The Price of Democracy: The Revolutionary Power of Taxation in American History are a great companion to my conversation with Dr. Timothy Snyder about the difference between freedom FROM and freedom TO.

Our conversation was all that I had hoped and more. I’m calling attention to it because her explanation of taxation, democracy, power, and accountability strikes me as something that should be on far more radar screens than it is.

I hope you enjoy it. A day later, I’m still blown away.

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