Letters from an American

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Teresa D. Hawkes, Ph.D.'s avatar
Teresa D. Hawkes, Ph.D.
3hEdited

This is indeed a helpful conversation. It shows how far the Republicans in Congress and the State Houses have strayed from the US Constitution and the will of the People.

https://tdhawkes.substack.com/p/a-krugman-video-3-30-26

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Dee Walsh's avatar
Dee Walsh
3h

It was fabulous. Listened yesterday just after my having heard Charlie Sykes on the conservative movement in America at a talk at SMU. I've tried to contac. t you Dr Richardson to suggest that would be a great American Conversation for you to have. I mentioned it to him also. Abundant thank yous for everything. In my early 70s and relearning and learning anew. Can't say much for my retention though, so I appreciate your repetition of various ideas.

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