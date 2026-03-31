American Conversations: Vanessa Williamson
Yesterday, I had the chance to speak with Dr. Vanessa Williamson of the Brookings Institution about the relationship between taxes and democracy. I sought her out because I thought the ideas in her 2025 book, The Price of Democracy: The Revolutionary Power of Taxation in American History are a great companion to my conversation with Dr. Timothy Snyder about the difference between freedom FROM and freedom TO.
Our conversation was all that I had hoped and more. I’m calling attention to it because her explanation of taxation, democracy, power, and accountability strikes me as something that should be on far more radar screens than it is.
I hope you enjoy it. A day later, I’m still blown away.
This is indeed a helpful conversation. It shows how far the Republicans in Congress and the State Houses have strayed from the US Constitution and the will of the People.
https://tdhawkes.substack.com/p/a-krugman-video-3-30-26
It was fabulous. Listened yesterday just after my having heard Charlie Sykes on the conservative movement in America at a talk at SMU. I've tried to contac. t you Dr Richardson to suggest that would be a great American Conversation for you to have. I mentioned it to him also. Abundant thank yous for everything. In my early 70s and relearning and learning anew. Can't say much for my retention though, so I appreciate your repetition of various ideas.