American Conversations: Timothy SnyderHeather Cox Richardson and Timothy SnyderMar 25, 2026145624Share145624ShareA guest post byTimothy SnyderSnyder is an American historian of Europe and a public intellectual on both continents. Among his books are On Tyranny and Bloodlands, which appear in new editions in 2022. His work inspires art and music, and is read at protests around the world.Subscribe to Timothy
Grateful for Dr. Snyder's work and just requested "On Freedom" from the library... have not read this latest book or listened to this whole video yet, but I was immediately reminded of this quote after hearing the book's title:
“Freedom, however, is not the last word. Freedom is only part of the story and half of the truth. Freedom is but the negative aspect of the whole phenomenon whose positive aspect is responsibleness. In fact, freedom is in danger of degenerating into mere arbitrariness unless it is lived in terms of responsibleness. That is why I recommend that the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast.”
― Victor E. Frankl, Man's Search for Meaning
Thank you Dr. Snyder and Dr. HCR - It's a blessing to hear your discussion!
Awesome interview, thank you!