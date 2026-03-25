Letters from an American

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Brianna Merrill's avatar
Brianna Merrill
1h

Grateful for Dr. Snyder's work and just requested "On Freedom" from the library... have not read this latest book or listened to this whole video yet, but I was immediately reminded of this quote after hearing the book's title:

“Freedom, however, is not the last word. Freedom is only part of the story and half of the truth. Freedom is but the negative aspect of the whole phenomenon whose positive aspect is responsibleness. In fact, freedom is in danger of degenerating into mere arbitrariness unless it is lived in terms of responsibleness. That is why I recommend that the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast.”

― Victor E. Frankl, Man's Search for Meaning

Thank you Dr. Snyder and Dr. HCR - It's a blessing to hear your discussion!

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David Betts's avatar
David Betts
27m

Awesome interview, thank you!

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