Letters from an American

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Cynthia Mitchell's avatar
Cynthia Mitchell
17m

I will start with: Legal Advocacy: The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Jersey and the National Immigrant Justice Center actively monitor conditions, advocate for detainees, and challenge prolonged detention in court.

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Cynthia Mitchell's avatar
Cynthia Mitchell
22m

I am forgetting the top organizations or handful of entities and organizations that I can donate to that are working on these issues that the senator so passionately points out in articulates.

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