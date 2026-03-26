Letters from an American

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Jennifer Stout's avatar
Jennifer Stout
3h

MARCH 28 NO KINGS PROTEST. Locations at indivisible.org or nokings.org.

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R. Lederer and Dr. Barreiro's avatar
R. Lederer and Dr. Barreiro
4h

This was an excellent discussion. We have written about the SAVE Act on our Substack with data from the 8 states that reviewed their voter rolls showing fewer than a few thousand possible noncitizens vs the millions of Americans impacted by this bill.

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