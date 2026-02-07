American Conversations: Representative Joe NeguseHeather Cox RichardsonFeb 07, 20266237Share6237Share
Great discussion! The degree of corruption in and around the Trump regime is beyond anything we’ve seen in my lifetime of 75 years so far. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the consequences for all of America prove to be worse and more prolonged than we can know at present.
Using “corruption” as a conversation starter could be a good opening. It depersonalizes our present state of politics to something we have successfully overcome in our history. Greed has a personal moral meaning while corruption is an action that is subject to change.
Hope you decide to write that letter.